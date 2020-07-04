H&R Block Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HRB)

H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $13.77 on a volume of 508K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, H&R Block Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.29 and a high of $29.62 and are now at $14.49, 28% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of H&R Block Inc on February 4th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.39. Since that call, shares of H&R Block Inc have fallen 39.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.