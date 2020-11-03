H&R Block Inc Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HRB)

Today, shares of H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $20.73 on a volume of 272K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

H&R Block Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.62 and a 52-week low of $17.61 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $20.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

