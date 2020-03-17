Hp Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Hp Inc (NYSE:HPQ) traded at a new 52-week low today of $14.26. Approximately 2.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 13.5 million shares.

HP Inc. provides imaging and printing systems, computing systems, mobile devices, solutions, and services for business and home. The Company offers products which includes laser and inkjet printers, scanners, copiers and faxes, personal computers, workstations, storage solutions, and other computing and printing systems. HP sells its products worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hp Inc have traded between the current low of $14.26 and a high of $23.93 and are now at $14.43. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

There is potential upside of 75.8% for shares of Hp Inc based on a current price of $14.43 and an average consensus analyst price target of $25.38. Hp Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.88 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $21.28.

