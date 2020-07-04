Host Hotels & Re Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HST)

Today, shares of Host Hotels & Re (NYSE:HST) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $10.96 on a volume of 544K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Host Hotels & Re share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.86 and a high of $19.99 and are now at $11.34, 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

