Honeywell Intl: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HON)

Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) traded at a new 52-week low today of $120.51. Approximately 238,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.9 million shares.

There is potential upside of 42.5% for shares of Honeywell Intl based on a current price of $122.04 and an average consensus analyst price target of $173.94. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $171.22 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $171.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Honeywell Intl have traded between the current low of $120.51 and a high of $184.06 and are now at $122.04. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Honeywell International Inc. is a worldwide diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company provides aerospace products and services, control, sensing and security technologies, turbochargers, automotive products, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions.

