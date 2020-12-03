Honeywell Intl Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) traded today at $140.00, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 371,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3.5 million shares.

Honeywell International Inc. is a worldwide diversified technology and manufacturing company. The Company provides aerospace products and services, control, sensing and security technologies, turbochargers, automotive products, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions.

Potential upside of 22.8% exists for Honeywell Intl, based on a current level of $141.62 and analysts' average consensus price target of $173.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $171.89 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $174.43.

Over the past year, Honeywell Intlhas traded in a range of $140.00 to $184.06 and are now at $141.62. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

