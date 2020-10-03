Honeywell Intl Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HON)

Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $163.10 on a volume of 399K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Honeywell Intl have traded between a low of $150.55 and a high of $184.06 and are now at $155.29, which is 3% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Honeywell Intl and will alert subscribers who have HON in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.