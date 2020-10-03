Home Depot Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $227.66 on a volume of 309K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Home Depot Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $179.57 and a high of $247.36 and are now at $217.27, 21% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 0.13% higher over the past week, respectively.

