Home Bancshares: The Losing Streak Continues (HOMB)

Shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) traded today at $14.30, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 149,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 629,000 shares.

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

There is potential upside of 87.7% for shares of Home Bancshares based on a current price of $14.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $27.29. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.78 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $19.04.

In the past 52 weeks, Home Bancshares share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $14.30 and a high of $21.04 and are now at $14.54. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

