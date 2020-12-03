Home Bancshares Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) traded today at $12.42, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 81,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 661,000 shares.

Home Bancshares share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.04 and the current low of $12.42 and are currently at $12.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Home Bancshares has overhead space with shares priced $12.66, or 53.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $27.29. Home Bancshares shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.74 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $18.82.

Home BancShares Inc. is a bank holding company whose subsidiaries provide a range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. The Banks serve central Arkansas, and the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Home Bancshares and will alert subscribers who have HOMB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.