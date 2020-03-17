Hologic Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HOLX)

Shares of Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded today at $29.54, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 568,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) has potential upside of 46.8% based on a current price of $29.60 and analysts' consensus price target of $43.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.65 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $50.89.

Hologic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.25 and the current low of $29.54 and are currently at $29.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

