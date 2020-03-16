Hologic Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HOLX)

Shares of Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded today at $34.42, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 115,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) has potential upside of 21.3% based on a current price of $35.82 and analysts' consensus price target of $43.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.70 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $51.29.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

In the past 52 weeks, Hologic Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.42 and a high of $55.25 and are now at $35.82. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hologic Inc and will alert subscribers who have HOLX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.