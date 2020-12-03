Hologic Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $40.64. Approximately 57,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer, and supplier of premium diagnostic products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products. The Company's core business units focus on diagnostics, breast health, GYN surgical, and skeletal health.

Hologic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $55.25 and the current low of $40.64 and are currently at $40.85 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% lower and 0.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hologic Inc has overhead space with shares priced $40.85, or 6.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $43.44. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $49.74 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $51.77.

