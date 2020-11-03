Hollyfrontier Co Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC) traded today at $22.47, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 390,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

HollyFrontier Corporation, through its affiliates, refines, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products. The Company's refineries produce light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and jet fuel which are marketed in the southwestern United States, northern Mexico, and Montana.

Hollyfrontier Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $58.88 and the current low of $22.47 and are currently at $22.68 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Hollyfrontier Co has overhead space with shares priced $22.68, or 63.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $61.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.73 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $47.60.

