Hilton Worldwide: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HLT)

Shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) traded today at $71.41, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 283,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.4 million shares.

There is potential upside of 27.3% for shares of Hilton Worldwide based on a current price of $72.48 and an average consensus analyst price target of $92.30. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $99.08 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $106.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hilton Worldwide have traded between the current low of $71.41 and a high of $115.48 and are now at $72.48. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.08% lower and 1.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services. Hilton Worldwide Holdings owns and manages hotels, resorts, and time share properties globally.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hilton Worldwide and will alert subscribers who have HLT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.