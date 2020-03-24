Hilton Worldwide Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $67.95 on a volume of 828K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Hilton Worldwide share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.30 and a high of $115.48 and are now at $69.03, 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hilton Worldwide. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hilton Worldwide in search of a potential trend change.