Hewlett Packa Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HPE)

Hewlett Packa (NYSE:HPE) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $9.66 on a volume of 487K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Hewlett Packa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.59 and a 52-week low of $7.43 and are now trading 34% above that low price at $9.94 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hewlett Packa on November 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.88. Since that call, shares of Hewlett Packa have fallen 41.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.