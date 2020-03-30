Hess Corp Crosses Below its 10-day MA (HES)

Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) shares have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $32.28 on a volume of 193K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Hess Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.11 and a 52-week low of $26.06 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $31.32 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.

