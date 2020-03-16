Herbalife Ltd: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HLF)

Shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.96. So far today approximately 75,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. operates as a nutrition company. The Company manufactures and sells weight management, meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy, and nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Herbalife Nutrition serves clients worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Herbalife Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $24.96 and a high of $57.71 and are now at $26.22. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 4.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) has potential upside of 103.8% based on a current price of $26.22 and analysts' consensus price target of $53.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.59 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.02.

