Herbalife Ltd: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HLF)

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.56. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 139,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. operates as a nutrition company. The Company manufactures and sells weight management, meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy, and nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Herbalife Nutrition serves clients worldwide.

Over the past year, Herbalife Ltdhas traded in a range of $30.56 to $57.71 and are now at $31.25. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Potential upside of 71.0% exists for Herbalife Ltd, based on a current level of $31.25 and analysts' average consensus price target of $53.44. Herbalife Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.17 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $41.34.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Herbalife Ltd on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $43.78. Since that call, shares of Herbalife Ltd have fallen 30.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.