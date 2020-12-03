Herbalife Ltd Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $27.13. So far today approximately 146,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Herbalife Ltd have traded between the current low of $27.13 and a high of $57.71 and are now at $27.21. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. operates as a nutrition company. The Company manufactures and sells weight management, meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy, and nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Herbalife Nutrition serves clients worldwide.

Herbalife Ltd has overhead space with shares priced $27.21, or 49.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $53.44. Herbalife Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.43 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $41.19.

