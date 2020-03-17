Henry Schein Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HSIC)

Shares of Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $50.37. So far today approximately 243,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.6 million shares.

Henry Schein, Inc. distributes healthcare products and services including practice management software to office-based healthcare practitioners. The Company has operations in North America and other countries. Henry Schein's operations include direct marketing, telesales, and field sales.

There is potential upside of 50.8% for shares of Henry Schein Inc based on a current price of $51.10 and an average consensus analyst price target of $77.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $66.06 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $66.34.

Over the past year, Henry Schein Inchas traded in a range of $50.37 to $73.99 and are now at $51.10. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 1.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

