Helmerich & Payn: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HP)

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $12.76. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 151,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.5 million shares.

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) has potential upside of 403.3% based on a current price of $13.20 and analysts' consensus price target of $66.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.01 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $41.91.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico and South America. The Company operates land rigs and platform rigs.

Over the past year, Helmerich & Paynhas traded in a range of $12.76 to $64.80 and are now at $13.20. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

