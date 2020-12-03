Helmerich & Payn: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HP)

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $17.20. Approximately 216,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Helmerich & Payn have traded between the current low of $17.20 and a high of $64.80 and are now at $17.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico and South America. The Company operates land rigs and platform rigs.

There is potential upside of 274.3% for shares of Helmerich & Payn based on a current price of $17.75 and an average consensus analyst price target of $66.44. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.04 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $42.77.

