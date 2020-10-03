Helmerich & Payn: The Losing Streak Continues (HP)

Shares of Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.11. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 522,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares.

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) has potential upside of 257.2% based on a current price of $18.60 and analysts' consensus price target of $66.44. Helmerich & Payn shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.10 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $43.09.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. provides contract drilling of oil and gas wells in the Gulf of Mexico and South America. The Company operates land rigs and platform rigs.

Over the past year, Helmerich & Paynhas traded in a range of $18.11 to $64.80 and are now at $18.60. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

