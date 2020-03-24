Helmerich & Payn Crosses Above its 10-day MA (HP)

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $15.43 on a volume of 253K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Helmerich & Payn has traded in a range of $12.40 to $64.80 and is now at $16.62, 34% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.34% lower and 5.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Helmerich & Payn on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $40.78. Since that call, shares of Helmerich & Payn have fallen 65.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.