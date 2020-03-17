Healthcare Tru-A: The Losing Streak Continues (HTA)

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $24.27. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 376,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.8 million shares.

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA) has potential upside of 16.9% based on a current price of $25.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.73. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $29.54 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $31.76.

Over the past year, Healthcare Tru-Ahas traded in a range of $24.27 to $34.22 and are now at $25.43. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company purchases medical office and healthcare-related assets, as well as owns medical office buildings, hospitals, and assisted living facilities.

