Healthcare Servs: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HCSG)

Shares of Healthcare Servs (NASDAQ:HCSG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $15.80. This new low was reached on above average trading volume as 1.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 782,000 shares.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and food services. The Company offers its services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals. Healthcare Services operates in the United States and Canada.

Potential upside of 195.0% exists for Healthcare Servs, based on a current level of $16.73 and analysts' average consensus price target of $49.33. Healthcare Servs shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $26.25 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $26.55.

Healthcare Servs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.98 and the current low of $15.80 and are currently at $16.73 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Healthcare Servs. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Healthcare Servs in search of a potential trend change.