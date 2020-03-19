Healthcare Servs Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HCSG)

Today, shares of Healthcare Servs (NASDAQ:HCSG) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $22.02 on a volume of 169K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Healthcare Servs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $34.98 and a 52-week low of $15.80 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $22.82 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 1.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

