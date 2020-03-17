Healthcare Rlty: The Losing Streak Continues (HR)

Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $28.61. So far today approximately 202,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Healthcare Rlty share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $28.61 and a high of $37.97 and are now at $29.62. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.01% higher and 0.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that integrates owning, managing, financing, and developing properties associated with the delivery of clinical and outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States.

There is potential upside of 2.7% for shares of Healthcare Rlty based on a current price of $29.62 and an average consensus analyst price target of $30.43. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $33.47 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $35.40.

