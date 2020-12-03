Hd Supply Holdin: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HDS)

Shares of Hd Supply Holdin (NASDAQ:HDS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.25. Approximately 56,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Hd Supply Holdin share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $30.25 and a high of $47.13 and are now at $30.70. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial distributor of products specializing in maintenance, repair & operations, infrastructure & power, and specialty construction.

Hd Supply Holdin has overhead space with shares priced $30.70, or 30.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $44.36. Hd Supply Holdin shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $39.82 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $40.14.

