Hd Supply Holdin: The Losing Streak Continues (HDS)

Hd Supply Holdin (NASDAQ:HDS) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.69. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 71,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 98.0% exists for Hd Supply Holdin, based on a current level of $22.41 and analysts' average consensus price target of $44.36. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.92 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $39.47.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an industrial distributor of products specializing in maintenance, repair & operations, infrastructure & power, and specialty construction.

Hd Supply Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $47.13 and the current low of $21.69 and are currently at $22.41 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 2.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hd Supply Holdin and will alert subscribers who have HDS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.