Hca Healthcare I: New 52-Week Low Set Today (HCA)

Shares of Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) traded today at $78.93, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 730,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Hca Healthcare I (NYSE:HCA) has potential upside of 40.5% based on a current price of $80.87 and analysts' consensus price target of $113.63. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $133.35 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $139.17.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. offers health care services. The Hospital provides diagnosis, treatments, consultancy, nursing, surgeries, and other services, as well as medical education, physician resource center, and training programs. HCA Healthcare serves patients in the United States.

Over the past year, Hca Healthcare Ihas traded in a range of $78.93 to $151.97 and are now at $80.87. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

