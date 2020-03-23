Hasbro Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (HAS)

Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $52.41 on a volume of 478K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Hasbro Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $126.56 and a 52-week low of $41.33 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $52.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hasbro Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.57. Since that call, shares of Hasbro Inc have fallen 47.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.