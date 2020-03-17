Hartford Finl Sv Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $32.10. Approximately 782,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) has potential upside of 84.3% based on a current price of $32.26 and analysts' consensus price target of $59.46. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $56.13 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $58.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Hartford Finl Sv share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $32.10 and a high of $62.75 and are now at $32.26. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

