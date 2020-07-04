Hartford Finl Sv Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HIG)

Today, shares of Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $34.35 on a volume of 542K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Hartford Finl Sv has traded in a range of $19.04 to $62.75 and is now at $36.24, 90% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

