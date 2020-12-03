Harley-Davidson: The Losing Streak Continues (HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) traded today at a new 52-week low of $20.67. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 81,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles. The Company's products include heavyweight touring, custom, and performance motorcycles, as well as a line of motorcycle parts, accessories, and general merchandise. Harley-Davidson also provides motorcycle floor planning and parts and accessories financing to its North American and European dealers.

In the past 52 weeks, Harley-Davidson share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.67 and a high of $41.40 and are now at $20.67. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.45% lower and 2.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

Harley-Davidson has overhead space with shares priced $20.67, or 57.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $48.79. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $33.52 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.05.

