Harley-Davidson Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (HOG)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $18.07 on a volume of 691K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Harley-Davidson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.40 and a 52-week low of $14.31 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $18.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Harley-Davidson. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Harley-Davidson in search of a potential trend change.