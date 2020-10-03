Hanesbrands Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $11.13. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 593,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7.8 million shares.

Hanesbrands Inc has overhead space with shares priced $11.20, or 51.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $23.06. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $13.97 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $15.05.

Hanesbrands, Inc. manufactures apparels and clothing products. The Company produces underwear, t-shirts, sport shirts, socks, bras, thermals, sweatshirts, sleepwear, and shoes for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands serves clients in the State of North Carolina.

Over the past year, Hanesbrands Inchas traded in a range of $11.13 to $19.10 and are now at $11.20. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

