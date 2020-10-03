Guidewire Softwa: New 52-Week Low Set Today (GWRE)

Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $83.69. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 101,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 720,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 10.8% for shares of Guidewire Softwa based on a current price of $84.96 and an average consensus analyst price target of $94.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $106.84 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $112.34.

Guidewire Softwa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.16 and the current low of $83.69 and are currently at $84.96 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Guidewire Software Inc. develops and publishes enterprise software for the property and casualty insurance industry. The Company's software supports the workflow, collaboration with external partners, and rule-based decision-making that characterize modern underwriting and claims operations. Guidewire Software serves customers in the United States.

