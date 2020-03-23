Guidewire Softwa Crosses Below its 10-day MA (GWRE)

Today, shares of Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $81.47 on a volume of 160K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Guidewire Softwa have traded between a low of $72.40 and a high of $124.16 and are now at $80.89, which is 12% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Guidewire Softwa on February 25th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $113.09. Since that call, shares of Guidewire Softwa have fallen 27.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.