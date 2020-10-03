Grubhub Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (GRUB)

Today, shares of Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $49.39 on a volume of 646K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Grubhub Inc has traded in a range of $32.11 to $80.25 and is now at $50.16, 56% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

