Great Western Ba Crosses Below its 10-day MA (GWB)

Great Western Ba (NYSE:GWB) crossed under its 10-day moving average of $21.64 on a volume of 159K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Great Western Ba share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.23 and a high of $36.65 and are now at $21.08, 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Great Western Ba and will alert subscribers who have GWB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.