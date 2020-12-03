Graphic Packagin: The Losing Streak Continues (GPK)

Shares of Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) traded today at $11.67, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 84,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.4 million shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company operates as an integrated provider of paperboard and integrated paperboard packaging solutions to multinational beverage and consumer products companies. The Company manufactures folding cartons for frozen and non-frozen food and beverage products.

Graphic Packagin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.95 and the current low of $11.67 and are currently at $11.86 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 55.8% for shares of Graphic Packagin based on a current price of $11.86 and an average consensus analyst price target of $18.48. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $14.91 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $15.59.

