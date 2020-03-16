Graphic Packagin Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) traded at a new 52-week low today of $11.49. Approximately 185,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Graphic Packagin have traded between the current low of $11.49 and a high of $16.95 and are now at $12.29. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% higher and 2.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company operates as an integrated provider of paperboard and integrated paperboard packaging solutions to multinational beverage and consumer products companies. The Company manufactures folding cartons for frozen and non-frozen food and beverage products.

Potential upside of 50.3% exists for Graphic Packagin, based on a current level of $12.29 and analysts' average consensus price target of $18.48. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $14.91 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $15.44.

