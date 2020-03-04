Graphic Packagin Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (GPK)

Graphic Packagin (NYSE:GPK) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $11.88 on a volume of 412K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Graphic Packagin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.95 and a 52-week low of $10.41 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $12.20 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graphic Packagin on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $14.51. Since that call, shares of Graphic Packagin have fallen 15.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.