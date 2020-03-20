Granite Constr Crosses Above its 10-day MA (GVA)

Today, shares of Granite Constr (NYSE:GVA) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $13.00 on a volume of 228K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Granite Constr share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.80 and a 52-week low of $8.90 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $14.25 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Granite Constr and will alert subscribers who have GVA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.