Gilead Sciences Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (GILD)

Today, shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $73.36 on a volume of 1.3 million shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Gilead Sciences has traded in a range of $60.89 to $85.97 and is now at $74.36, 22% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gilead Sciences. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gilead Sciences in search of a potential trend change.