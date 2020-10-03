Geo Group Inc/Th Crosses Above its 10-day MA (GEO)

Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $16.07 on a volume of 139K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Geo Group Inc/Th has traded in a range of $13.28 to $24.03 and is now at $16.33, 23% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% lower and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Geo Group Inc/Th. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Geo Group Inc/Th in search of a potential trend change.