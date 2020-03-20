Genuine Parts Co: The Losing Streak Continues (GPC)

Shares of Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $60.51. So far today approximately 243,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Genuine Parts Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $60.51 and a high of $115.20 and are now at $60.92. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical and electronic materials. The Company conducts business throughout most of the United States, in Canada, and in Mexico.

Genuine Parts Co has overhead space with shares priced $60.92, or 36.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $95.67. Genuine Parts Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $92.11 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $97.95.

